The Texas Tech College of Education received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to work with the Lubbock Independent School District to improve students’ college and career readiness.
The grant will fund a program to improve the human geography curriculum at Estacado High School, according to a Tech news release. The program will provide a four-week, project-based history lab as an alternative to the traditional social studies curriculum.
The grant is reflective of Tech’s recent designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, according to the news release. The Humanities Initiatives program under the National Endowment for the Humanities supports education programs at minority-serving institutions.
The partnership with Estacado High School is not the College of Education’s first collaboration with the Lubbock community, according to the news release. The college led a five-year project to improve education and opportunities in East Lubbock titled “East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood.”
