Around Valentine’s Day last winter, Texas dealt with a winter storm that resulted in power outages and a lack of resources within homes.
To prepare for snowfall in Lubbock, faculty and a student share tips for dealing with the cold, including how to properly defrost a car, driving tips and what to wear to stay warm.
Compared to the winter storm Texas faced last year and the snowfall Lubbock received thus far, Justin Weaver, Instructor of atmospheric science and head of the National Weather Service in Lubbock, said snowfall during the first week of February will be the most significant storm of the winter.
“This snowfall looks like the most impactful winter storm we’ll receive this semester,” Weaver said. “Even if it doesn't look like it, this will be the most snow we receive this year. The snow, as always, is the hardest thing we do around here as meteorologists to predict. We’re positive it's going to be dangerously cold.”
Weaver said vehicles over 4 years old or have old batteries may not start because of the cold weather.
“Have your vehicle ready,” Weaver said. “If you have an old battery or your vehicle is more than four years old, just be aware that it might not start. It might not have enough juice to start-up in the morning because old batteries have a tendency to not perform well in the cold.”
When driving in the cold, Weaver said it is important to take more driving precautions.
“Just slow down,” Weaver said. “It’s hard for students who aren't familiar with the cold but slow down. Keep a lot of distance between you and the cars around you. Stay off your brakes and don't go out if you don't need to.”
According to a Tweet from the Lubbock Police Department, while driving, people should not use cruise control, and if roads are closed, do not drive around barricades. LPD also said people should eliminate distractions while driving.
Besides driving safely, another concern with vehicles is removing ice from windshields and door handles. Eric Bruning, professor of atmospheric science in the Department of Geosciences, said using a scraper is useful for removing ice and snow and a warm bucket of water can remove stubborn ice on a car.
“Give yourself extra time to clear off the ice or snow,” Bruning said. “One way is to get an ice scraper and manually scrape it off. Another thing you can do is get a bucket of warm water and pour that onto the windshield. If your door is frozen shut, you can use it to open your door.”
Bruning described the tools and methods appropriate for removing ice from windshields without damage.
“The scraper should be plastic,” Bruning said. “Don't get a paint scraper from your tool bag or a key because you’ll scratch the windshield that way. For the water, you don’t want to stress the glass, go slow and think about the energy transfer and gradually warm it up with that.”
Additionally, dressing for the cold is another factor to remember. Second-year marketing major, Viviana Morales, a Canadian native from Calgary, Alberta, said to look at the “feels like” section on the weather app before putting an outfit together for the day.
“People tend to underestimate how cold it actually gets,” Morales said. “There’s a section in the weather app that shows how it actually feels outside. People forget about hats, gloves and scarves to keep you warm, a good puffer jacket can make or break one’s experience with cold weather.”
