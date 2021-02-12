Here is a list of all the closures and cancellations in Lubbock due to freezing weather. It will be updated throughout the day.
Updated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12
- The National Ranching Heritage Center will be closed Feb. 13 in anticipation of freezing weather and snow, according to an email from NRHC. Weather permitting, it will reopen Feb. 16.
Updated at 10:27 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12
- On Feb. 12, The Buddy Holly Center is cancelling their extended open hours until 7 p.m. due to freezing weather, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today. The Center will now close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, according to the news release.
Updated at 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12
- The Lubbock County Courthouse will close at 3 p.m. today, according to a release from the Courthouse. The Courthouse also will be closed on Feb. 15 for President's Day.
Updated at 2:26 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12
- The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will close at 3 p.m. today, according to an email from the HSC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.