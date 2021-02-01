L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction, LTD., will continue the building of the Police Warehouse-Crime Lab Water Service Project, which is located near Municipal Drive on North Ash Avenue, starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 4, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock.
North Ash avenue will be closed from Erskine Avenue to Municipal Drive, according to the release.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use caution and to be aware while they are driving close to the construction zone, according to the release.
This closure of streets will last one week, according to the release.
