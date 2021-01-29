A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was run by the City of Lubbock Public Health Department on Jan. 28, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock.
Citizens meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines detailed by the Texas Department of State and Health Services are continuing to be focused on, according to the release.
The number of people who received their vaccine during this clinic, according to the release, was 2,140.
The following is a list of the clinic results since the vaccines have become obtainable to the Public Health Department, according to the release.
- 2,170 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients during Dec.
- 1,288 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients on Jan. 4
- 1,528 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients on Jan. 7
- 1,357 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients on Jan. 12
- 1,510 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients on Jan. 13
- 2,214 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients on Jan. 14
- 1,475 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients on Jan. 19
- 1,450 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients on Jan. 20
- 2,041 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to phase 1A and 1B patients on Jan. 21
On Jan. 26, the total number of COVID -19 vaccinations distributed was 1,972, according to the release. The number of first doses in that total was 1,549 and the number of second booster doses was 423.
On Jan. 27, the total number of COVID -19 vaccinations distributed was 1,828, according to the release. The number of first doses in that total was 1,502 and the number of second booster doses was 326.
On Jan. 28, the total number of COVID -19 vaccinations distributed was 2,140, according to the release. The number of first doses in that total was 1,858 and the number of second booster doses was 282.
A total of 20,224 citizens have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine through the Lubbock Public Health Department, according to the release, and 1,031 individuals have received their second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. More clinics will be held next week.
The focus of the City's vaccination clinics will continue to be on citizens who fall under Phase 1A and 1B guidelines, according to the release.
To see the Phase 1A definition, visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1A.pdf
To see the Phase 1B definition, visit
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1B.pdf
