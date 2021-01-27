According to a release made by the City of Lubbock, on Jan. 27, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department ran a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and continued to focus on citizens meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines detailed by the Texas Department of State Health Services. 1,828 individuals obtained their vaccines during this clinic.
The following is a list of clinic results since the COVID-19 vaccines have become available to the Public Health Department, according to the release.
- 2,170 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Dec. 20
1,288 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Jan. 4
1,528 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Jan. 7
1,357 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Jan.12
1,510 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Jan.13
2,214 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Jan.14
1,475 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Jan.19
1,450 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Jan.20
2,041 COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed to patients in Phase 1A and 1B on Jan.21
On Jan. 26, 1,972 total vaccinations were distributed, according to the release. 1,549 of those doses were the first, and 423 were the second dose.
On Jan. 27 1,828 total vaccinations were distributed, according to the release. 1,502 of those doses were the first, and 326 were the second dose
18,084 citizens have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 749 citizens have received their second booster dose, according to the release. Additional clinics will be held next week.
Those individuals who are eligible under the Phase 1A and 1B guidelines will be focused on by the City’s vaccination clinics.
