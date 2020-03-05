The Texas Tech University Climate Center will host an additional Science by the Glass event in March from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday at Local Bar and Grill, located at 2420 Broadway St.
The event will focus on reducing climate change doubts and will feature speaker Michael Ranney, a professor from the University of California, Berkley, whose research explores the nature of explanation and understanding. Science-based insights on how to get people on board with climate change will also be shared at the event.
The Climate Center is part of the South Central Climate Adaptation Science Center, a network of eight regional Climate Centers supported by institutions across the South Central U.S.
Members of the center conduct research addressing climate variability across different landscapes within the South Central U.S. Researchers within the center come from various disciplines and are studying topics such as agriculture, native wildlife, renewable energy, health, air pollution, human migration and water policy.
The event is free and open to the public; parking is available across the street. Seating is limited, so one may want to arrive when the doors open at 5 p.m. as opposed to arriving when the talk begins at 6 p.m.
