To provide insight on the impeachment process and the current political climate in the United States, a lecture was hosted at Texas Tech on Wednesday.
The Civil Counterpoints: A Campus Conversation Series, which took place at 5:30 p.m. in the Red Raider Ballroom at the Student Union, consisted of law and politics experts discussing this topic.
Erik Bucy, a Formby professor in strategic communication, hosted the event and posed various questions to the panelists.
“In tonight’s program, we’re going to be exploring the impeachment process from multiple angles legally, historically and politically,” he said.
The discussion focused on the current impeachment initiative and how the phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affects the political climate in Washington D.C.
“I think it’s important that we now have a public process, at least, where people have to make official statements that will go on Congressional record,” Tom Sell, the co-founder of Combest, Sell and Associates and the former deputy chief of staff for the House Committee on Agriculture who helped pass the Farm Bill, said. “Their words and their actions will start to become more accountable, more transparent.”
John Watts, a professor of law at Tech, explained to the crowd how the branches of government operate in the impeachment process.
“The House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment,” Watts said.
The impeachment process is similar to a criminal indictment, Watts said. The House determines whether there is enough evidence that warrants a trial.
“The Senate has the sole power to try impeachment,” he said. “The Senate can remove the President of the United States if there is a two-thirds vote to convict on any articles that the House chooses to find against the President, charges they choose to bring against the president.”
Mark McKenzie, an associate professor of political science at Tech, said many comparisons can be made to past political figures, particularly Alexander Hamilton, a key author of the Federalist Papers.
“If you read Federalist number 65,” McKenzie said, “Alexander Hamilton’s perspective tends to suggest that a president can be impeached not just for clearly criminal conduct but vaguer conceptions of whether the president somehow abused the office or created some sort of general abuse toward the society.”
When forming the government in the early years of the U.S., the Framers were concerned with ambitious politicians coming into office for their own personal gain, McKenzie said. The Framers included impeachment in the Federalist Papers to remove those who did not have the best interests of the country at heart.
Nancy Beck Young, a history professor at the University of Houston, said politics and political language have garnered a negative connotation throughout the past few decades.
“We live in a country that could not exist without politics,” Young said. “While we might all want to change this or that about our country, the way to do that is through politics.”
Young also explained the general mindset of both political parties.
People with a more liberal view are encouraging the impeachment process in order to avoid endorsing behavior that could be considered unethical, Young said. One who identifies with a more conservative perspective would want to avoid normalizing the impeachment process to avoid creating a political weapon.
Many U.S. citizens are not paying close attention to the current impeachment inquiry, Young said.
“Some mindfulness of the importance of politics and political engagement and disagreement, I think, is in order,” Young said, “and to avoid dismissing something as politics so that we don’t have to think about it.”
The panelists also discussed the future of the impeachment process and the upcoming election.
McKenzie did not expect many Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump, he said. However, as the election approaches, voters who identify as Independent could be swayed toward the Democratic party. How this will affect the president currently cannot be identified.
The political process, particularly elections, is often viewed negatively, McKenzie said. However, the coming election will allow the country to function as a democracy, and the people will be able to give their opinion about Trump’s behavior and the impeachment.
“As long as we get to have an election next year, the voters get to decide on what happened,” he said. “I think it’s just a testament to us moving along swimmingly.”
In the closing statement for the discussion, Young addressed the morality of Trump’s engagement with the Ukrainian president and the validity of the impeachment inquiry.
“Is the president acting as president of all the people of the United States of America?” Young said. “If the president is acting to benefit the president individually and personally, we’ve got a problem.”
