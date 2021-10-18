Starting on Monday, Oct.18, 2021, the City of Lubbock Health Department's COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park will relocate its mini vaccination hub to the Caprock Shopping Center, 2801 50th St., according to a news release.
Testing hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The site will also offer flu testing, according to the release.
Drive-through testing will be conducted in the south parking lot. Enter the parking lot at 52nd & Canton, according to the release, and individuals seeking testing should not enter the vaccination clinic.
According to the release, the clinic through a partnership with Texas Tech University Bioterrorism Response Laboratory.
For additional information, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.
