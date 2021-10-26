The City of Lubbock hosted a news conference to talk about the third annual Mayor's Marathon at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Mayor Dan Pope said the races will start at the Buddy Holly Center, located at 1801 Crickets Ave.
Pope said thank you to the Mayor's Fitness Council of Lubbock as well as the Lubbock Police and Fire Department and United Supermarkets for helping make the event possible.
"It's a great day in Lubbock, Texas. We're very much looking forward to Sunday," Pope said.
Marti Greer, the race director, said there are over a thousand people participating in the marathons.
According to LBKMarathon.com, the marathon and the half marathon will start at 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, the 5K will start at 9:15 a.m. and the kids marathon will start at 10:15 a.m.
Greer said the marathon routes will take participants through downtown Lubbock, the canyon area and through parts of Texas Tech.
"One of the lovely things we are so proud (of) is how supportive the city is," she said. "They take care of all the details to make it safe and fun for the runners and the community at the same time."
According to LBKMarathon.com, the marathon is a Boston Marathon Qualifier.
Eric Quijada, lieutenant for the LPD, said there will be road closures for the day's events starting at 6 a.m. to around 3 p.m.:
- Ave. F from 17th St. to 19th St.
- Crickets Ave. from 17th St. to 19th St.
- 17th St. from Buddy Holly Ave. to Ave. F
- 18th St. from Buddy Holly Ave. to Ave. F
Quijada said there will be intersections that will have flashing red lights, meaning to treat the intersection as a four-way stop. There will be lanes coned off for runners. If an officer is in the middle of the intersection, Quijada said, they have control of the intersection and individuals must follow their directions.
For more information about the events or to register, visit lbkmarathon.com.
