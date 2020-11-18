Clifton Beck was selected as the new director of Human Resources for the City of Lubbock.
Beck, who will start his position on Dec. 7, served as the director of Human Resources/Civil Service for the City of Amarillo, the director of Human Resources for the City of Odessa and in a senior role with The Salvation Army - Texas Division, in Dallas, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
Beck received a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Science degree from Paul Quinn College in Dallas, according to the news release.
