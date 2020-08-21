The City of Lubbock has confirmed the first reports of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus and West Nile Virus for 2020.
The City of Lubbock Health Department conducts mosquito virus screening through the Vector-borne Zoonoses Laboratory at Texas Tech, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The laboratory notified the city health department of positive results for both St. Louis Encephalitis Virus and West Nile Virus, according to the news release.
The viruses are transmitted when mosquitos feed on infected birds and then bite a human, according to the news release. The viruses cannot be spread person to-person.
Most people that are infected do not show symptoms, but symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and fatigue, according to the news release. Complications can occur in rare cases.
If an individual suspects they have been infected, they should seek care from a healthcare provider, according to the news release. There are no vaccines or medications, but supportive treatment can be provided.
To prevent mosquito bites, individuals should use an EPA-registered insect repellent, wear long-sleeve shirts and pants, utilize window screens, stay indoors during peak hours and remove standing water from around the home, according to the news release.
One can get more information about the St. Louis Encephalitis Virus on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.