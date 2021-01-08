According to the City of Lubbock press release on Friday, 4,986 individuals have received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine from the first five clinics the city have hosted.
The first vaccine clinic was held on Dec. 28, 2020 with 365 vaccines being distributed to those in the Texas Department of State Health Services Phase 1A group.
On Dec. 29, 2020, 532 vaccine were distributed to those in Phase 1A.
On Dec. 31, 2020, 1,273 vaccines were distributed to those in Phase 1A and 1B.
On Jan. 4, 2020, 1,288 vaccines were distributed to those in Phase 1A and 1B.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, 1,528 vaccines were distributed to those in Phase 1A and 1B.
According to the release, additional clinics will be hosted next week and clinics for those who need the second round of the vaccine will be start on the week of Jan. 25.
For more information on the the Texas Department State Health Services Phase 1A and 1B guidelines visit,
