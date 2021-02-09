The City of Lubbock Public Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Feb. 9. The clinic is continuing to focus on those who meet the 1A and 1B guidelines set by the Texas Department of State Health Services. 2,341 people received a vaccine from this clinic, according to a release made by the city today.
Here is a list of the clinic results since vaccines became available, according to the release:
- Dec. 2020 – 2,086 vaccines were administered for those who qualified for 1A and 1B
- Jan. 2021 – 20,347 vaccines were administered, 18,007 were first doses, and 2,340 were second doses
- Feb. 2 – 2,457 vaccines were administered, 1,821 were first doses, and 636 were second doses
- Feb. 3 – 1,999 vaccines were administered, 1,629 were first doses, and 370 were second doses
- Feb. 4 – 2,504 vaccines were administered, 1,569 were first doses, and 935 were second doses
- Feb. 6 – 1,550 vaccines were administered, 1,136 were first doses, and 414 were second doses
- Feb. 9 – 2,341 vaccines were administered, 1,268 were first doses, and 1,073 were second doses
The Public Health Department has vaccinated, 27,516 with their first COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,768 people have received their second dose. Additional clinics will be conducted next week, according to the release.
