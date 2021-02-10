The City of Lubbock hosted a virtual press conference on Feb. 10 that covered case numbers and vaccinating the community.
“We continue to have some good news associated with our case counts, our case numbers continue to be low,” Katherine Wells, director of public health, said. “Last week, I said that our case numbers, or new COVID cases, were hovering around 100 cases per day. We are now averaging around 60 new cases a day.”
The number of people being hospitalized has also decreased, which is good news for the Lubbock community, Wells said.
“I want to thank you all for following all of those important public health messages, such as wearing your mask, social distancing and practicing good hygiene,” Wells said. “We need to continue this as we work to increase the number of people in our community who are getting vaccinated.”
There has been an increase every day in the number of people being vaccinated, she said. The city is vaccinating at a faster rate than there have been new cases.
“This is only gets us closer to herd immunity,” Wells said. “Our clinic numbers continue to remain strong, and there continues to be strong demand. We still have many residents who are both in group 1A or 1B, and we need to focus on getting all of them vaccinated.”
She said to not let the cold weather deter anyone from going to their vaccination appointment since there are places to wait inside.
Dr. Ron Cook, a public health authority, said the continued social distancing efforts and masking have helped bring the hospitalization rate down to below 10 percent, but people should keep their guard up since there is still a long way to go.
He said mutations of COVID-19 are not in Lubbock, but the City is being cautious about them. However, mutations are what viruses do to avoid slowing down, which is why it is important to vaccinate.
“The good news is, our vaccines are covering those mutations at present. And so, we've got to get people vaccinated, so we can shut down the virus,” Cook said. “And the only way the virus can mutate is if it continues to replicate, and the way we stopped replication of the virus is stopping the spread of the virus from individual to individual.”
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccine have been covering the COVID-19 mutations, Cook said.
There have been vaccine distribution clinics at different United Supermarkets around the city. Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for United Supermarkets, said he and his team are excited to be a part of the effort to deliver the vaccine to the community.
“We have worked hard to get dose allocations and to ensure that we try to provide vaccine doses to our guests in scenarios where they're very comfortable, and where they're used to coming to our grocery stores or to our pharmacies,” Purser said.
The outreach clinics have been focused on communities that may not have easy access to the other vaccine clinics around the city, Purser said.
“Last week, we had very targeted clinics in East Lubbock and in North Lubbock, and we've had great turnout for those locations,” he said. “And we've been able to get doses into those communities that might have had some underserved doses. They weren't able to get to those, so we're very excited to be able to help all parts of our community.”
Lubbock is the 18th largest county in the state, and currently out of the Top 20 largest counties, it leads the way in vaccinations, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said. Currently, 31 percent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the vaccine.
“It is a team effort. It's Mrs. Wells and her team. It's Lubbock Fire and Rescue led by Chief (Shaun) Fogerson,” Pope said. “But, it's a lot of great volunteers, school nurses, medical students, faculty members from the Health Science Center, of Covenant, UMC, church groups, retired nurses, I could go on and on. It’s remarkable.”
He said he wanted to express his empathy to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
“Even though our COVID experience is better today than it was a month ago, it still is having an impact on our community, on families, on our loved ones, on our businesses,” Pope said. “And we work every moment that we're awake every day to restore the health of this community, preserving both lives and livelihoods. I'm so thankful to be in Lubbock, Texas. I think we're the best spot we could be as we continue to work our way through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.