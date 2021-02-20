The City of Lubbock confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries and two deaths as of 4 p.m. today, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
Lubbock County has 47,976 total cases. There are a total of 46,721 recovered cases and 703 deaths.
One case was identified as a duplicate that was reported or transferred to Lubbock since the 4 p.m. cut off yesterday.
There are 69 total open hospital beds and 5 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center. This number differs from The Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Lubbock dashboards because those numbers include all available beds, according to the release.
The hospitalization rate for yesterday is 5.36 percent and remains under the 15 percent threshold.
Trauma Service Area B will have lessened restrictions as directed by Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. If Lubbock goes above the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days, restrictions will be tightened.
