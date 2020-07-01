The City of Lubbock confirmed 184 new cases and 162 recoveries of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on July 1.
The case count in Lubbock County is now 2,457, according to the release, with 1,329 being active cases, 1,076 being recoveries and 52 being deaths.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
