The City of Lubbock announced its annual watering lawn restrictions will become effective April 1 in a news release on Tuesday.
These restrictions will hold through the duration of the spring and summer, beginning on April 1 and ending on September 20, according to the release.
With scheduled watering days and times, one may only irrigate their landscape during two designated days per week and must irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week, according to the release.
One's irrigation schedule can be determined based on the last digit of their home address, according to the release. On those scheduled watering days, irrigation will only be permitted from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m until midnight.
Irrigation Schedule:
Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4 or 9: Monday and Thursday
Addresses ending in 1, 5 or 6: Tuesday and Friday
Addresses ending in 2, 7 or 8: Wednesday and Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.