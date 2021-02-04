The City of Lubbock has learned about some of their numbers being used for scam calls, according to a release made by the City today.
The scam callers are calling regarding COVID-19 second dose appointments, according to the news release.
The City of Lubbock said City staff will never ask for Social Security numbers, Medicare or insurance information when calling citizens to make second dose appointments, according to the news release.
Residents can go to the Health Department to make an appointment in person, the Health Department can also be reached at 775.2933, according to the news release.
