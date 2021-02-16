There have been reports of an increase in the number of people walking on the frozen playa lakes during the sub-freezing temperature, according to a release from the City of Lubbock. The ice layer on the lake is not thick enough to support the weight of people or pets.
The city encouraged all citizens to not try walking and skating on the ice, since attempting to do so right now can easily break it and create a dangerous situation, according to the release.
