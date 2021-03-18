A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was conducted on March 17 by the City of Lubbock, according to a city news release. The clinic had a continued focus on individuals that qualify for groups 1A, 1B, 1C and teachers. These qualifications were set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
During the clinic, 1,715 individuals received a vaccine, according to the news release. The following is a breakdown of vaccinations given since vaccines became available, according to the news release.
- In December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations were administered
- In January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations were given: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- In February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations were given: 17,911 first doses, 15,431 second doses
- On March 2 - 2,408 vaccinations were given: 744 first doses, 1,664 second doses
- On March 3 - 2,524 vaccinations were given: 1,033 first doses, 1,491 second doses
- On March 4 - 2,912 vaccinations were given: 1,432 first doses, 1,480 second doses
- On March 6 - 2,570 vaccinations were given: 1,304 first doses, 1,266 second doses
- On March 9 - 2,223 vaccinations were given: 978 first doses, 1,245 second doses
- On March 10 - 2,158 vaccinations were given: 930 first doses, 1,228 second doses
- On March 11 - 2,541 vaccinations were given: 1,231 first doses, 1,310 second doses
- On March 13 - 2,100 vaccinations were given: 948 first doses, 1,152 second doses
- On March 16 - 2,358 vaccinations were given: 1,090 first doses, 1,268 second doses
- On March 17 - 1,715 vaccinations were given: 965 first doses, 750 second doses
Through the vaccine clinic, 48,659 individuals have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 30,625 individuals have received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the news release.
