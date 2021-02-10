Following the guidelines by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals in the 1A and 1B categories on Feb 10. The clinic results for vaccinations since it first became available to the Public Health Department is listed below:
-2,086 vaccinations administered to individuals in Phases 1A and 1B in Dec. 2020
-20,347 vaccinations distributed, with 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses in Jan. 2021
-2,457 vaccinations distributed, with 1,821 first doses and 636 second doses on Feb. 2
-1,999 vaccinations distributed, with 1,629 first doses and 370 second doses on Feb. 3
- 2,504 vaccinations distributed, with 1,569 first doses and 935 second doses on Feb. 4
- 1,550 vaccinations distributed, with 1,136 first doses and 414 second doses on Feb. 6
- 2,341 vaccinations distributed, with 1,268 first doses and 1,073 second doses on Feb. 9
- 2,159 vaccinations distributed, with 1,184 first doses and 975 second doses on Feb. 10
28,700 individuals have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination through the Lubbock Public Health Department, and the number of people who have received their second dose is at 6,743. The city plans to open additional vaccination clinics starting next week. At the moment, the vaccination process will focus on all individuals belonging to Phase 1A and 1B.
