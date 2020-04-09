The City of Lubbock has provided an update regarding the number of cases of COVID-19 in the Lubbock area with 20 new cases, bringing the overall case total to 234.
Of the 234 confirmed cases, 163 cases are still considered active, there have been nine deaths and 62 cases are now listed as recovered.
Of the 234 cases, 118 have been associated with Lubbock nursing homes, with another seven cases listed as Lubbock Healthcare workers.
None of today's cases are currently listed as community spread, although 15 cases remain as pending investigations. Of the 2,811 tests administered, 2,432 have been negative, with 270 positives and a further 109 tests pending results.
