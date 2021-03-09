Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order lifting the mask mandate goes into effect on Wednesday, March 10. However, the City of Lubbock released a statement today stating they will still require citizens to wears masks inside city facilities.
The City will also enforce social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols within city facilities, according to the release. The City will review the status of the requirements within city facilities by April 14, 2021.
According to an additional release from the City, Citibus will also require citizens to wear masks when boarding, riding and disembarking vehicles. Citizens must also wear mask while waiting at transit hubs and shelters.
Citizens traveling at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport are required to wear mask in the airport and on aircrafts, according to the release.
The order for Citibus and at the airport will remain in effect until May 11, 2021, according to the release.
