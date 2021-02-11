The City of Lubbock plans to hold vaccine clinics next week after the Public Health Department received additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to a release made by the city today. The schedule for clinics at the Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall is as follows:
- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17
- From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 18
- From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 20
Registration for individuals who fall into Phase 1A and 1B will begin on Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. Those who belong to these Phases and sees a vaccination are encouraged to make an appointment, according to the release.
Online appointments can be made at mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine. For those appointing for the second dose, visit mylubbock.info/dose2, according to the release.
Those who wish to make an appointment by phone can also call the city’s Public Health Department number at 806-775-2933. Individuals needing mobility assistance can also call this number for an appointment. The numbers of appointments available are limited, according to the release.
Walk-ups are highly discouraged, as appointed individuals will be prioritized to receive the vaccine. There is no guarantee for walk-ups to receive a dose, according to the release. Additional clinics will be held in the upcoming weeks.
