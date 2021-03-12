After decades without a citywide siren system for tornadoes and other natural disasters, the City of Lubbock plans to install a new tornado siren system around the city this year.
Justin Weaver, meteorologist-in-charge at Lubbock National Weather Service, said the reason Lubbock has not heard of any siren around the city is that the last violent tornado, which killed 26 people, was in May 1970.
“Since then, it has been 51 years, and we haven’t had a tornado of that strength,” Weaver said. “Of course, those tornadoes are really rare. They don’t happen very often in the city; it is usually out in the open somewhere.”
Weaver said there has not been any tornado of that scale afterward, but there have been some small tornadoes around Lubbock which are not very significant.
There was a siren system back when the tornado disaster occurred. However, Weaver said this was the civil defense siren system that was installed during the 1950s, which was meant to notify citizens of possible nuclear attacks.
“That siren system was very old, and it didn’t have any type of power or battery backup like modern sirens,” Weaver said, “so that system did not perform well – in fact, I don’t think it performed at all in 1970. This led the city leaders to decide to install a tornado siren system.”
There was also an effort from Lubbock leaders to find more methods to notify citizens of potential disasters other than the use of sirens. Weaver said people should have multiple methods of receiving warnings of disasters, since some of these methods may fail to operate.
“There’s the weather radio, which we broadcast from the Weather Service office,” Weaver said. “We can activate these receivers to sound the alarm if there is a tornado warning. That’s the preferred method that the city has been dependent on for the last 50 years or so. There are also TV and radio stations where people can get the weather information from.”
There is also the Wireless Emergency Alert that issues warnings and alerts from the city through an internet connection, or a system from the city that notifies citizens through text messages or phone calls if people have an up-to-date cellphone, Weaver said. Regardless of the options, sirens can still be an important part of the puzzle because other methods can always fail unexpectedly.
“You just don’t know what’s going to fail,” Weaver said. “Once they install the siren system, I think they have done whatever they can to make sure the citizens of Lubbock receive tornado warnings, should one be issued.”
The budget for the siren system installment will be $700,000 for 45 outdoor sirens. This budget is a lot lower than the request for $1 million that the city made in 2018. Joe Moudy, Lubbock director of Emergency Management, said this difference is due to the advancements in technology that helped with the production of better and cheaper equipment.
“As technology becomes cheaper, so are the sirens,” Moudy said.
The installment of these sirens is expected to be carried out this year. Moudy said this depends on the manufacturing and conditions for installing, Lubbock citizens can expect to see the system in action in July, and it will be fully operational for next year.
“That being said, once a siren is installed, it should be ready to be activated,” Moudy said. “They will become online before the entire system becomes online.”
The system will gradually become online as it is being installed, and Moudy said by the usual time of the year when most tornadoes occur, which is around April to June, they will have part of the system ready for service.
Lubbock is very fortunate to have evaded intense tornadoes, despite being in a danger zone called the Tornado Alley. However, should one occur in the future, Moudy said people will be able to be notified easier with the City of Lubbock’s tornado siren system and through various other ways of disaster alert.
