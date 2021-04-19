According to a news release from the City of Lubbock, the city will hold vaccination clinics to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This clinic will be hosted at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall during the following periods:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on April 20
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on April 21
- 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. on April 22
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on April 24
According to the release, all adults (18 years old and older) are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine at these clinics.
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department vaccination clinic is now available for scheduling by visiting the website mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine. Individuals who wish to take the second dose can visit mylubbock.info/dose2.
Additionally, people can call the number of the Public Health Department at (806) 775-2933 for appointments and request for mobility assistance, according to the release.
Additional vaccine clinics will be held next week. The release stated that all individuals 18 years of age or older should not wait to get the vaccine. According to the release, the final day of operation for the Public Health Department HUB site located at the Civic Center will be on May 1, and it will no longer be available afterwards.
