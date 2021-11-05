The City of Lubbock's Community Development Department will continue to accept Emergency Rent and Utilities Assistance Programs applications, according to a news release from the city.
This announcement, according to the release, comes after the State of Texas Rental Relief program stated the program will be ending at 5 p.m. today.
According to the release, applications can be picked up at the city's Community Development office inside the Lubbock Housing Authority Building, located at 1708 Crickets Ave. Individuals can have an application mailed to them or download the application from the department’s website.
