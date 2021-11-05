The City of Lubbock will co-host a town hall event with Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, Covenant Health and UMC Health System at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at in the Council Chambers in Citizens Tower, according to a news release.
Panelists, according to the release, will address community concerns about COVID-19 vaccines and women's and children's health.
Hosted at 1314 Ave. K, according to a news release, the panel will include:
- Dr. Arrington Madison, a pediatrician at UMC Health System
- Dr. Bennett Henderson, an OBGYN at Covenant Health
- Dr. Jessica Gray, a family medicine doctor at UMC Health System
- Dr. Sarah Mallard Wakefield, chair of psychiatry for the HSC
According to the release, individuals can submit questions at mylubbock.us/vaccines4women by 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. The event will be live streamed through the same website on the day of the event and on channel 2.
