The City of Lubbock will start a new reporting schedule of COVID-19, according to a news release from the City. On March 13 and March 14, there will no longer be weekend updates of COVID-19, and a weekend report will come out on March 15, covering everything from March 13 to March 15, according to the release.
City of Lubbock to begin new reporting schedule of COVID-19
- By: Javier Baca
Staff Writer
- Updated
