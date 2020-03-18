Officials with the City of Lubbock and the Texas Tech System addressed the public during a news conference Wednesday evening regarding the two recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lubbock, one of which is a Tech student.
In addition, a third new case in the city was announced along with an updated disaster declaration limiting gatherings to less than 50 people.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Public Health Department, said she was informed of the third COVID-19 case, which seems to be travel-related. Health department staff are investigating the third case.
The two previous travel-related cases consist of the Tech student from Lubbock County and an individual from Hockley County, Wells said.
The Tech student returned from a study abroad trip in Europe, Wells said. The student was tested at University Medical Center Monday after showing symptoms of the virus.
Tech planned to help students returning from study abroad trips by arranging transportation and places to stay to ensure the students were compliant with a 14-day isolation advisory, Wells said. The student did got go to the place set for isolation and instead went home.
"Because of that, we will be placing everybody in that household under quarantine, and quarantine is legal restriction that keeps individuals from traveling out into the community," she said.
This quarantine and the monitoring of the student's family for symptoms will be in effect for 14 days, Wells said.
The student reported they went to the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and Rosa's Cafe at 4th Street and Quaker Avenue from 9:30 p.m. until close at 11 p.m. last Sunday, Wells said. If a person went to these locations recently and starts to develop symptoms, such as a cough, shortness of breath or fever, through March 29, they should call the Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.
Regarding the individual from Hockley County, Wells said they traveled to a state where there was community transmission. The individual was seen at Grace Clinic, Covenant Emergency Department and UMC Emergency Department.
The medical facilities will conduct their own investigation among their staff, Wells said.
Regardless, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said he will issue another disaster declaration for Lubbock that limits public and private gatherings within an enclosed space to 50 or more people. This will take effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Unlike the first disaster declaration, places of worship, weddings, funerals and museums are not exempt, according to the second disaster declaration. Homeless shelters, outdoor food markets and retail establishments that sell household necessities were added as exemptions.
The second declaration will still allow the mayor to control ingress and egress from a disaster area.
"I'm issuing this declaration under the authority that's vested in me as mayor," Pope said. "Accordingly, this is subject to review and hopefully ratification by the city council within seven days. We will do that next Tuesday evening in our regularly scheduled meeting."
The city council will be asked to consider these provisions along with the one's from the first disaster declaration during the regularly scheduled meeting set on April 14, Pope said.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said the university made the decision last week to help over 100 students studying abroad to return home.
Based on regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Schovanec said there are protocols in place for transporting and accommodating returning students.
"Here in Lubbock, we provide a car for each student landing at the airport as well as off-campus accommodations that we provide for a two-week period of isolation," he said. "After parking at the off-campus site, we made arrangements for each car to be cleaned before being returned. Wellness checks for all students being returned home, again, the day after their arrival by telephone and emails."
Regarding isolation, Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, said one does not have to be cooped up in their room for multiple days. People who need to be isolated still can go outside, but they need to limit their contact with people.
In addition, Cook said he wanted to retract a previous statement he made and clarify that nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), such as ibuprofen, Advil, or Alieve, are not good to take when one has COVID-19.
"Let's stay away from the NSAIDs primarily because just in general NSAIDs are tough on the kidneys, especially if you are dehydrated," he said.
