The City of Lubbock and Texas Tech released a statement Wednesday regarding how COVID-19 cases are reported.
The Lubbock Health Department is the main source for official COVID-19 case counting for Lubbock Count, according to the statement. Positive COVID-19 cases from Tech, which can be found on the Tech COVID-19 dashboard, are reported to the health department every day.
Tech case numbers may not be reflected in the city's case count the same day they are reported due to efforts to report an accurate number of cases, according to the statement. This leads to different reporting numbers.
Positive case numbers at Tech always will be included in the official Lubbock County case count only when the information was gathered correctly, according to the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.