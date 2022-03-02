According to a release from the City of Lubbock, as of March 1, it will stop updating the local COVID-19 dashboard. Trends and updates can still be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The release said that while cases are decreasing and people are resuming their activities, the response to COVID-19 has not ceased. The Public Health Department will monitor case counts, hospitalizations, high risk settings and variants of concern.
City of Lubbock reiterates the important of still maintaining proper health and safety precautions in order to reduce the spreading and transmission of COVID-19.
If COVID-19 begins to increase or guidelines change, the health department will return to regular local updates.
