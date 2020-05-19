The City of Lubbock sent out a release confirming six new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on May 19. Along with the new cases, 10 new recoveries were listed.
The total number of cases is now 630 in Lubbock County, according to the release. Of those cases, 179 are considered active, 401 are listed as recovered and there have been 50 virus-related deaths.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.