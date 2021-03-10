What was once one of the nation’s hottest spots for COVID-19 has taken a turn, and now, Lubbock is administering vaccinations among the fastest in the state.
In fact, according to Texas Department of State Health Services, Lubbock has administered first-dose vaccinations to 66,245 people. Of these, 39,169 people have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.
For reference, 156, 813 people reside in Lubbock who are 16 and older. This means nearly 25 percent of Lubbockites have received both doses, and 42 percent have received their first dose.
But it is important to take into account that Texas is still in phase 1A and 1B of vaccine distribution.
“We are continuing to follow the state of Texas guidelines for vaccinations,” Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health in Lubbock, said. “You must be in the 1A category, which are our healthcare workers, first responders and home health, or be in the 1B category, which is either that you are over 65 or you are between 18-65, and you have one of the state qualifying health conditions such as diabetes, obesity or cancer.”
But the state and county are both looking forward, and with that, a broader audience will receive the vaccine in wake of fluid disbursement.
Texas is in the process of opening another category of vaccine distribution in coming months.
“Word on the street is that maybe the state will open up to 1C category maybe around the first of April, we don’t know yet, but that’s our best guess.” Dr. Ronald Cook, chair of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine Department of Family and Community Medicine, said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phase 1C includes people aged 65-74, people aged 16-64 with underlying medical conditions and essential workers, such as people who reside in transportation, food services, construction, finance and other branches.
As Lubbock rolls on, though, an up swinging, vaccinated county was not always the case.
In fact, at one point, Lubbock county’s death rate was in the same, top-10 national grouping as mass cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago, despite having significantly less people.
But, the City of Lubbock responded, and in prompt fashion, put forth efforts to negate the spread, death and infection rate of COVID-19.
“Because of everybody’s efforts, our hospital numbers are very, very low,” Cook said.
He went on to emphasize the impact volunteers and workers had in regard to the quick and effective vaccination procedures Lubbock has undergone.
The city has transformed, and now lays host to several vaccine locations and clinics.
The next clinic, slated for Saturday, March 13, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall, according to the City of Lubbock website. The given vaccines have been allocated from The Texas Department of State Health Services, who administered doses of Moderna to the Public Health Department, the host of the clinic.
“The Civic Center clinic is set up for our entire community, and that’s not just Lubbock residents. We want to see individuals form our surrounding counties also come in to access vaccines.” Wells said.
But it does not stop there. United Supermarkets, CVS Pharmacy and H-E-B have also expanded their respective foundations to host vaccination efforts in Lubbock. Walmart is looking to step in as well.
“We learned yesterday that two of the Walmart locations in Lubbock will be getting vaccines through the federal program,” Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “The Walmart on the West loop and the Walmart on the South loop.”
Pope said further details will be released soon.
The county also hosts all three COVID-19 vaccines in Pfizer, Moderna and newly instated Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is a one-dose vaccine that has a 67 percent disease prevention status, and nobody who has taken it had to be hospitalized, Cook said.
On the individual spectrum, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its eligibility for vaccinations in Texas to schoolteachers and employees (K-12 and daycare workers), Wells urged the newly instated group to receive their vaccines.
She also emphasized the need to get vaccinated, as the state takes note of the vaccinations per county, and distributes vaccines as needed.
But as much of a factor as the individual plays in getting vaccinated, the City of Lubbock has also increased measures to make the process easier.
“We also have some resources now to go out and vaccinate people in their homes, so if you are home bound, call the health department.” Wells said.
Pope said he wants everyone who needs the vaccine to have access to the vaccine.
“I want to make sure there are no barriers to you getting vaccinated,” he said. “You can call 775-3640, we will get you a ride set up; it will be in one of our smaller vans.”
The combined efforts of Lubbock have left it among the top vaccine distributers in the state.
“It looks like Fort Bend County has nudged us out of first place,” Pope said. “We’re asking for a recount.”
But in all the increased vaccinations to go along with record-low COVID-19 numbers in the city, Pope, Cook and Wells all said to remain safe and vigilant, as there is still a ways to go.
“Even if you’ve received the virus or the vaccine, you will still need to wear a mask,” Cook said. “Don’t get lackadaisical about not wearing a mask.”
Wells shared Cook’s sentiment.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Wells said, “but if we can keep our viral load in our community this low and continue to vaccinate at the rate we are vaccinating, we are going to get through this as a community.”
