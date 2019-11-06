The City of Lubbock will be moving into Citizens Tower, an anchor for a development including Utility Customer Services Center, Plaza, Municipal Court and Police Headquarters, according to a City of Lubbock media release.
Major construction on Citizens Tower is nearing completion as key safety milestones are expected to be completed by mid-November, while electrical services are set to be completed by the third week of November; final elevator and life-safety system inspections will follow, according to a City of Lubbock media release.
The tower, which the City of Lubbock acquired in 2014, has been under a near 188,000 square foot renovation down to the structural foundation to make the building more serviceable to the community, according to a City of Lubbock media release. The project budget, funded in 2016, is expected to fulfill the demands of the project and includes acquiring the property, abatement, remediation, design and engineering services, construction and parking and project contingency, according to a City of Lubbock media release. A parking structure will also be constructed beginning in early 2020 to provide space for customers of the development.
In addition to serving the community, Citizens Tower will use cash-funded fees outside the project budget to improve the outdated broadcast currently under use by increasing the capabilities of the City’s Communications and Marketing offices to provide things such as live broadcasts and official events and content, according to a City of Lubbock media release. The money used to support these efforts is dedicated to the public and is to be remitted by telecommunications providers, according to a City of Lubbock media release.
The City of Lubbock is looking to move in equipment, furnishings and employees into the Tower, moving employees into the building in stages to provide minimal disruption to customers. Information Technology will be the first equipment to move in late November with furnishings to be installed the third week of December. Afterward, city departments meant to be in the facility with undergo a staged relocation, according to a City of Lubbock media release.
Those who need to access common services may do so on the first-floor facility on Main Street that combines development services into one place for customer convenience, according to a City of Lubbock media release. The project will combine City services into one complex instead of across four separate buildings, as it used to be, according to a City of Lubbock media release.
At full capacity, the Tower holds more than 450 City employees on 11 floors with a basement complex and new Utility Customer Services Center which is adjacent to the Tower and operated by City of Lubbock Utilities, according to a City of Lubbock media release.
The City of Lubbock will be announcing the official opening date soon.
