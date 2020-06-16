The City of Lubbock Health Department reported that the recent outbreak was among 18 to 25 year olds who visited bars that did not observe social distancing. Logie's was identified as the exposure site of the recent outbreak with the exposure dates from June 6 to June 14.
The following potential exposure sites volunteered to undergo cleaning: Twin Peaks, The Lantern, Bierhaus, Chimy's, Crickets, Atomic Lounge and The Cheesecake Factory.
Individuals who suspect possible exposure should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and avoid contact with high risk individuals for the next fourteen days.
The Health Department said that local agencies are prepared and have addressed the recent outbreak. They also ask for the public to continue proper hygiene and social distancing practices.
The case count in Lubbock County is now 955, according to the release, with 338 being active cases, 566 being recoveries and 51 being deaths.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
