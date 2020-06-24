The City of Lubbock confirmed 118 new cases and 31 recoveries of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on June 24.
The case count in Lubbock County is now 1665, according to the release, 912 with being active cases, 702 being recoveries and 51 being deaths.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
