The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed 11 additional coronavirus cases, 12 recoveries and two additional COVID-19-related deaths as of 4 p.m., according to a city news release. The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County is 48,196, of these, 286 are active cases and 47,199 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 711.
There are a combined 22 open hospital beds and 25 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center. The Department of State Health Services and City of Lubbock bed counts differ from this because they count all available beds, including specialty beds, according to the release.
Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders, with a hospitalization percentage of 4.24 percent as of March 2, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.