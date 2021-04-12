The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed three new coronavirus cases and 20 recoveries and one additional death as of 4 p.m. April 12, according to a city news release. Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,710; of these 101 are active, 47, 884 are recovered and 725 total COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
The hospitalization percentage in Lubbock is 2.48 percent as of April 11, according to the release. Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
Over the weekend the city reported nine new cases, 10 recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. April 10, and the city reported 10 new cases, 11 recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. April 11
