The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases, eight recoveries and one additional COVID-19-related death as of 4 p.m. March 18, according to a city news release. Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,424; of these 160 are active, 47, 543 are recovered and 721 total COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
The hospitalization percentage in Lubbock is 2.29 percent as of March 16, according to the release. Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
