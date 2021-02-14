As of 4 p.m. Feb. 14, the City of Lubbock reached 47,788 total COVID-19 cases. Of these, 718 are active and 46,375 are listed as recovered, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
There were 35 new coronavirus cases reported today and 67 recoveries. There were no COVID-19- related deaths reported, according to the release.
Seven additional cases have been identified as duplicates or transferred to the correct jurisdiction, according to the release since the 4 p.m. cut off time yesterday.
There are a combined 2 patients holding for beds and 65 open hospital beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical System, according to the release. This bed count differs from those of the City of Lubbock and the Department of State Health Services dashboards, which count all available beds.
Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders, according to the release. Yesterday’s hospitalization was 6.92 percent.
