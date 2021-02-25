The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases as of 4 p.m. Feb. 25, according to a city news release. Additionally, 26 recoveries were reported.
The total coronavirus case count in Lubbock County is 48,098. Of these, 436 are active, according to the release.
University Medical Center and Covenant Health System have a combined 20 open hospital beds and 16 patients holding for beds, according to the release. These numbers reflect staffed beds open to receive patients, differing from the City of Lubbock and Department of State Health Services dashboards, which count all available beds, including specialty beds.
The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 4.96 percent yesterday, according to the release, remaining below the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
