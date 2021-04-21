The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 1.69 percent on April 20, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock on April 21.
The city reported eight new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries as of 4 p.m. today. The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County is 48,770. Of these, 87 are active and 47,958 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 725.
