The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.44 percent on April 12, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock today. The city reported 12 new coronavirus cases, four recoveries as of 4 p.m. April 13. The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County is 48,725 of these, 109 are active and 47,891 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 725.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.