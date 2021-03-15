The City of Lubbock Public Health Department sent out a release confirming 15 new cases of COVID-19, 17 recoveries and one additional death as of 4 p.m. on March 15.
The City also provided an update of this weekend's COVID-19 cases in Lubbock county. According to the release, 13 new coronavirus cases and 16 recoveries were confirmed as of 4 p.m. on March 13 and 15 new cases, 14 recoveries and two additional deaths were confirmed as of 4 p.m. on March 14.
Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,392. Of these, 173 are active, 47, 499 are recovered and 717 total COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, according to the release.
The hospitalization percentage in Lubbock is 2.73 percent as of March 14, according to the release. Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
Starting March 15, the city will not report on open hospital beds because the data is no longer indicative as hospitals return to normal, according to the release.
