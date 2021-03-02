The City of Lubbock reported 48 COVID-19 recoveries and 18 additional COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. March 2, bringing the Lubbock County total to 48,191 cases, according to a release from the city. Of these, 296 are active, 47,186 are listed as recovered, and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 709 for Lubbock County.
University Medical Center and Covenant Health System have a combined 15 open hospital beds and 25 patients holding for beds, according to the release. This bed count differs from the Department of State Health Services and the City of Lubbock dashboards because these count all available beds, including specialty beds.
Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders, reporting a COVID-19 hospitalization percentage of 4.19 percent Feb. 28, according to the release.
