The City of Lubbock has reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 13 more confirmed cases, for a total of 38 deaths and 458 confirmed cases.
Of the 458 cases in the Lubbock area, 286 are considered active and 134 are listed as recovered, along with the 38 deaths due to the virus.
