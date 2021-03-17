The City of Lubbock reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries as of 4 p.m. March 17.
The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County is 48,414. Of these, 163 are active and 47,531 are listed as recovered, according to the City's news release. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 720.
The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.29 percent on March 16, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.