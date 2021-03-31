The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.52 percent on March 29, according to a release from the City of Lubbock. The city reported 13 new coronavirus cases and 10 recoveries as of 4 p.m. March 31. The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County is 48,591, of these, 176 are active and 47,692 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 723.
web only
City of Lubbock reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
- By: Hannah Isom
News Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Editor's Pick
- COVID-19 a year in review
- SGA executive candidates discuss goal, plans
- Lubbock drag queen discusses challenges, rewards
- Tech professor prepares to unleash Ultrafast COVID-19 Diagnostic Sensor
- BSA president reflects representing Tech students
- Student athletes strive to improve Black communities
- Buddy Holly Hall seeks to improve Lubbock art scene
- TTU to add wellness days, continue COVID-19 testing during spring semester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.